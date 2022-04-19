Russia's EN+ mulls options for foreign listings after Moscow ruling

Adds detail from statement, background

April 19 (Reuters) - Russia's hydropower group EN+ ENPG.MM is weighing options to terminate its global depository receipts (GDRs) after the country voted to delist firms from foreign exchanges amid sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

EN+, which has a London listing ENPLq.L, said on Tuesday it will have five days to remove its GDRs once the provisions become effective, adding that shares underlying the GDRs will have no voting rights and dividends will not be paid on those deposits.

Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill, which obliges firms registered in Russia and have foreign listings to take steps to dissolve agreements that allow trading of depositary receipts outside the country.

"The company is evaluating possible scenarios and seeking necessary advice, including legal," EN+ said in a statement. "The company will separately notify the market about sending notices to terminate the deposit agreements."

The London Stock Exchange had suspended trading last month in GDRs of Russian companies, including EN+, Rosneft ROSN.MM, Sberbank SBER.MM, Gazprom GAZP.MM, and Lukoil LKOH.MM, after prices crashed to record lows since Russia began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Russian law will not affect companies with Russian roots that carried out initial public offerings on foreign exchanges, such as Yandex YNDX.O or TCS Group TCSq.L.

