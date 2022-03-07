Commodities

Russia's En+ Group mulls strategic options for Rusal

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Russia's En+ Group said on Monday it was reviewing options for aluminum producer Rusal, in which it owns a majority stake, including carving out its international business.

En+ said the strategic review of Rusal was in a preliminary stage.

