Russia's En+ Group mulls strategic options for Rusal

March 7 (Reuters) - Russia's En+ Group ENPLI.RTS said on Monday it was reviewing options for aluminum producer Rusal, in which it owns a majority stake, including carving out its international business.

En+ said the strategic review of Rusal was in a preliminary stage.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.