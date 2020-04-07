Commodities

Russia's economy ministry sees inflation reaching up to 2.7% in April

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

Consumer inflation in Russia is likely to accelerate slightly to 2.6-2.7% in year-on-year terms in April if the rouble stabilises, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia is likely to accelerate slightly to 2.6-2.7% in year-on-year terms in April if the rouble stabilises, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

Inflation is in focus ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting on April 24. A moderate increase in inflation from 2.5% seen in March, when the rouble crashed to four-year lows, is seen leaving the door open for a key rate cut.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular