Russia's economy ministry sees inflation reaching up to 2.7% in April

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia is likely to accelerate slightly to 2.6-2.7% in year-on-year terms in April if the rouble stabilises, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

Inflation is in focus ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting on April 24. A moderate increase in inflation from 2.5% seen in March, when the rouble crashed to four-year lows, is seen leaving the door open for a key rate cut.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

