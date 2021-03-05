Russia's economy ministry sees annual inflation peaking in March

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's economy ministry said on Friday it expected annual inflation to peak in March and then gradual decline, after it had hit 5.7% in February, which was well above the central bank's 4% target.

The minstry said it saw month-on-month inflation slowing to 0.5%-0.6% by the end of March, down from 0.8% in February.

