June 30 (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank by 4.3% in May year on year after falling by a revised 2.8% in April, the economy ministry said on Thursday.

In January through May, the economic growth was 0.5% in year-on-year terms, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Reuters)

