Russia's economy contracts more slowly in Sept, by 3.3% y/y

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's economy was 3.3% smaller in September than a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, following a sharper contraction, revised to 3.7%, in August.

In the third quarter the Russian economy shrank by 3.8% year-on-year, compared with a fall of 8% in the second quarter, the economy ministry said, adding that in the first nine months of this year it was down by 3.5%.

