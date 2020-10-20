Russia's economy contracts more slowly in Sept, by 3.3% y/y

Russia's economy was 3.3% smaller in September than a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, following a sharper contraction, revised to 3.7%, in August.

In the third quarter the Russian economy shrank by 3.8% year-on-year, compared with a fall of 8% in the second quarter, the economy ministry said, adding that in the first nine months of this year it was down by 3.5%.

