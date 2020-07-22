Russia's economy contracted 4.2% in H1 2020 -Ifax cites economy minister

Contributors
Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) declined 4.2% in the first half of 2020, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) declined 4.2% in the first half of 2020, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Wednesday.

Reshetnikov said his ministry was maintaining its full-year forecast of a decline in GDP of 4.8% in 2020, but that it would revise this forecast in August.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters