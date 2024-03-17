News & Insights

Russia's drone attack on Odesa damages agribusinesses, Ukraine says

March 17, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

March 17 (Reuters) - Russian air attacks damaged agricultural enterprises and destroyed several industrial buildings in the Black Sea port of Odesa overnight, Ukraine's forces said on Sunday.

Russia launched 16 drones and seven missiles, Ukraine's air force posted on the Telegram messaging app. Fourteen drones were destroyed over the Odesa region.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the two drones that were not destroyed or whether the missiles hit their targets. The air force said the missiles targeted Ukraine's Kharkiv, Donetsk and Chernikhiv region.

Russia's attacks come as Ukraine launched 35 drones against broad areas of Russia, including Moscow, on Sunday, the final day of Russia's presidential vote.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

The south command of Ukraine's armed forces, whose area includes Odesa, said two agricultural enterprises were damaged in Odesa district.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to avoid getting hit," the command said on Telegram.

"Fires broke out there, industrial buildings were destroyed. Fires were extinguished promptly. People were not injured."

It was not immediately clear whether the damage was caused by falling drone debris or drones that were not downed.

