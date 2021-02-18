Russia’s Digital Ruble Model to Get Bank-Friendly Redesign
Russia’s central bank will present a modified concept for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) later this year following discussions with banks.
- Most institutions favor a two-level model for a digital ruble in which banks open wallets on clients’ behalf on the central bank’s platform, Bank of Russia chair Elvira Nabiullina said Thursday, according to an RT report.
- Discussions around the creation of a state-backed digital currency started in October, but concerns were raised by commercial banks that liquidity could be drained from their balance sheets as a result.
- The new model will be presented for discussion with the public and stakeholders at the start of this summer, Nabiullina said.
- Launching and testing a special platform would be the next step, according to RT’s report.
- While the Bank of Russia is pushing on with its own digital currency plans, public crypto assets are set to be ruled out as a legal means of payment.
- Russia’s State Duma is currently introducing legislation that would also recognize cryptocurrency as property for tax purposes. The bill passed its first reading Wednesday.
See also: Russian Mobile Operators Eye Payments Services, Wallets for Digital Ruble
Related Stories
- First Mover: Who ISN’T Dabbling as Bitcoin Passes $52K, Ether Tops $1,900
- Bitcoin May Be a Better Investment Than Gold, Says DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach
- ‘Evil VASP’ Simulation Preps Crypto Exchanges for FATF Travel Rule
- All About Bitcoin – Feb 19, 2021
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.