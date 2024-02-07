Russia's Diasoft expects to raise $45.44 mln in IPO

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russian IT company Diasoft expects to raise 4.14 billion roubles ($45.44 million) in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

Diasoft set its IPO price guidance at 4,000-4,500 roubles per share, the company said, adding that the IPO price corresponds to a market capitalisation of 40-45 billion roubles.

($1 = 91.1000 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Kim Coghill)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.