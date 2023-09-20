News & Insights

Russia's Detsky Mir completes transformation into a private business

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

September 20, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia's largest children's toy retailer Detsky Mir DSKY.MMsaid on Wednesday it had completed its transformation into a private business, ending a months-long buyback programme that has funnelled some returns to Western investors.

Detsky Mir, whose free float had exceeded 50% and counted a host of Western funds and banks among its shareholders, said last November that it was planning a gradual transformation into a private company, citing the need to maintain stable business operations.

"JSC DMFA will send a public offer to shareholders of Detsky Mir to repurchase shares with the potential size of the offer up to 100% of the remaining outstanding shares," the company said in a statement.

Non-resident investors from so-called unfriendly countries, those that have imposed sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, were entitled to sell shares at 71.5 roubles ($0.7416) per share into type-C accounts, access to which is blocked unless Russia grants waivers.

Alternatively, investors from unfriendly countries could bypass type-C accounts if selling at 60.77 roubles per share.

Those terms were approved by Russia's government commission that monitors foreign investment. Moscow already demands a 50% discount on all foreign deals after consultants selected by the Russian government have valued assets for sale, and restrictions are getting tighter.

Retailer Magnit MGNT.MM last week completed a $507 million buyback of blocked shares from Western investors at a 50% discount, another template that companies may seek to follow and could offer investors a way to extract some funds from Russia.

Russia's presidential office is currently reviewing a request from oil major Lukoil LKOH.MM to buy back up to 25% of its shares from foreign investors.

($1 = 96.4175 roubles)

