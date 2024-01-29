News & Insights

Russia's Delimobil sets IPO price range at 245-265 roubles per share

January 29, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing service Delimobil has set its initial public offering price range at 245 to 265 roubles per share, it said in a statement on Monday.

The range would value the company at 39.2 billion to 42.4 billion roubles ($435 million to $471 million) given the current number of outstanding shares.

($1 = 90.0775 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jamie Freed)

