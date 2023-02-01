Russia's December oil and gas condensate output edges up to 10.92 mln bpd

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russia's December oil and gas condensate output edged up to 10.92 million barrels per day (bpd) from 10.90 million bpd in November, according to Reuters calculations and data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office.

In tonnes, oil and gas condensate output stood at 46.2 million in December, while for the whole 2022 output rose by 2.1% to 534 million tonnes, according to the data.

Rosstat also said that production of oil excluding gas condensate stood at 42.3 million tonnes in December, compared to 40.9 million tonnes in November, which is a day shorter.

Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 2.8 million tonnes in December, it said, down 4.8% year on year but up 0.4% from November.

LNG production in 2022 reached 32.5 million tonnes, up 8.1% from 2021.

Natural gas output stood at 51.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the last month of the year, 14.6% less than in December 2021 but up 6.7% from November 2022.

For 2022, natural gas production declined 13.4% to 573 bcm.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin' Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.