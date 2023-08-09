Russia's current account surplus shrinks 85% y/y to $25.2 bln in Jan-July

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia's current account surplus shrank to $25.2 billion in January-July, an 85% decrease compared with the same period last year, the central bank said on Wednesday, but up slightly from the figure for the first six months of the year.

Russia's current account surplus hit a record high in 2022, helped by a fall in imports and robust oil and gas exports that kept foreign money flowing in despite Western efforts to isolate the Russian economy over the conflict in Ukraine.

But oil and gas revenues, the lifeblood of Russia's economy, have slumped 41.4% year-on-year in the first seven months, which the finance ministry has put down to lower prices for Urals crude and lower natural gas export volumes.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

