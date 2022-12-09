Russia's current account surplus more than doubles to $225.7 bln in Jan-Nov

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's current account surplus more than doubled to $225.7 billion in January-November from $108.6 billion in the same period last year, the central bank said on Friday.

This year, Russia is on track to post a record high current account surplus after its imports of goods and services fell due to Western sanctions while globally high commodity prices boosted its export revenues.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Editing by William Maclean)

