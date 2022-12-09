Russia's current account surplus more than doubles to $225.7 bln in Jan-Nov

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

December 09, 2022 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's current account surplus more than doubled to $225.7 billion in January-November from $108.6 billion in the same period last year, the central bank said on Friday.

This year, Russia is on track to post a record high current account surplus after its imports of goods and services fell due to Western sanctions while globally high commodity prices boosted its export revenues.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Editing by William Maclean)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.