News & Insights

Russia's current account surplus in 2023 shrank 78.9% y/y to $50.2 billion - cenbank

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

January 19, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia's current account surplus shrank to $50.2 billion in 2023, a year-on-year decline of 78.9%, the central bank said on Friday.

The current account surplus hit a record high $238 billion in 2022, helped by a fall in imports and robust oil and gas exports that kept foreign money flowing in despite Western efforts to isolate the Russian economy over the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's external debt as of the beginning of 2024 decreased by 14.9% year-on-year and totalled $326.6 billion, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.