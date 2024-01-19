Russia's current account surplus in 2023 shrank 78.9% y/y to $50.2 billion - cenbank

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia's current account surplus shrank to $50.2 billion in 2023, a year-on-year decline of 78.9%, the central bank said on Friday.

The current account surplus hit a record high $238 billion in 2022, helped by a fall in imports and robust oil and gas exports that kept foreign money flowing in despite Western efforts to isolate the Russian economy over the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's external debt as of the beginning of 2024 decreased by 14.9% year-on-year and totalled $326.6 billion, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

