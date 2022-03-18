Russia's crude supplies via western ports, Druzhba to rise 4.4% in Q2 -schedule

March 18 (Reuters) - Exports and transit of Russian oil from the country's western ports and via the Druzhba pipeline in the second quarter of 2022 are planned at 37.8 million tonnes, up from 35.8 million tonnes in the first quarter, a quarterly export schedule seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

On a daily basis, oil exports and transit from Primorsk, Ust-Luga, Novorossiisk and via the Druzhba pipeline were set to rise by 4.4% in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year, Reuters calculations showed.

Oil supplies from Russia's Baltic ports in April-June were set almost flat on a daily basis compared to the first quarter, while Novorossiisk loadings will rise by 8.5%.

The plan for Russian crude supplies along the Druzhba pipeline to Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary showed growth of 9.7% quarter-on-quarter.

