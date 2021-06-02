Russia's CoviVac more than 80% effective against COVID-19 -Ifax

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia's third vaccine against COVID-19, CoviVac, is more than 80% effective according to preliminary data, the Interfax news agency cited the vaccine's developer as saying on Wednesday.

The Chumakov Centre could produce six times more than the previously planned 10 million doses of the vaccine a year, Interfax added.

