Russia's consumer price rise accelerates as rate decision beckons

June 7 (Reuters) - The rise in Russia's weekly consumer prices has accelerated sharply this month, data showed on Wednesday, justifying the central bank's decision to maintain a hawkish stance in the run-up to its next interest rate meeting on Friday.

The central bank is widely expected to hold its key rate at 7.5% this week, with persistent inflation risks, including a labour squeeze, rising consumer demand and a weaker rouble all seen preventing the bank from easing the cost of borrowing.

Consumer prices rose 0.21% in the week to June 5, Rosstat said, compared with a 0.08% rise the previous week. Since the start of the year, prices have risen 2.48%, Rosstat said, a slower pace than in the same period of 2022.

In a separate set of data published on Wednesday, the economy ministry said inflation was running at 2.68% on an annual basis.

Double-digit annual inflation hit Russia last year soon after it sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, a move that prompted sweeping Western sanctions.

Prices for new domestically-produced cars jumped 1.52% in the week, the data showed. Prices for economy class plane tickets, sanatoriums and holiday homes also rose sharply as summer holidays beckon.

Inflationary pressure was subdued in May, lower than in April, but the data from the start of June suggests the central bank's warnings over upcoming inflation were correct.

Should growth in consumer activity be restrained and households' inflationary expectations diminish, the Bank of Russia may soften its rhetoric at upcoming meetings and lower rates later this year, said Renaissance Capital's Sofya Donets.

"The possibility of short-term monetary policy tightening in response to the growth of geopolitical uncertainty or the other pro-inflationary risks being realised remains," she added.

Annual inflation in Russia has dropped below the central bank's 4% target in recent weeks due to that high base effect, but is set to start climbing once more.

The bank sees inflation ending this year at 4.5%-6.5% and is determined to bring price rises back to its 4% target in 2024.

