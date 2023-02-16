Russia's central bank says rate hike is more likely than cut this year

YEKATERINBURG, Russia, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that a hike in interest rates some time this year was more likely than a cut.

The central bank held rates at 7.5% in a meeting last Friday, but said it was concerned about growing inflationary trends and signalled it was preparing to raise rates in the coming months.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Alison Williams)

