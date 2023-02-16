Russia's central bank says rate hike is more likely than cut this year

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

February 16, 2023 — 05:01 am EST

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya for Reuters ->

YEKATERINBURG, Russia, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that a hike in interest rates some time this year was more likely than a cut.

The central bank held rates at 7.5% in a meeting last Friday, but said it was concerned about growing inflationary trends and signalled it was preparing to raise rates in the coming months.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Alison Williams)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.