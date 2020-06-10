Russia's central bank says lower inflation allows room for rate cute - governor

Lower inflation has given Russia's central bank room to make further cuts to its benchmark interest rate, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

The central bank is expected to lower the cost of borrowing, which currently stands at 5.5%, at its next rate-setting meeting on June 19.

