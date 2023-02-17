Russia's central bank says falling rouble contributing to inflation

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

February 17, 2023 — 11:32 am EST

Written by Jake Cordell for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Friday that inflationary pressures across the economy had remained strong during the first two weeks of February.

It said the recent weakening of the Russian rouble was pushing up prices across the economy and would accentuate pro-inflationary trends if the currency stayed at its current level.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.