Russia's central bank says falling rouble contributing to inflation

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Friday that inflationary pressures across the economy had remained strong during the first two weeks of February.

It said the recent weakening of the Russian rouble was pushing up prices across the economy and would accentuate pro-inflationary trends if the currency stayed at its current level.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

