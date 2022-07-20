Russia's central bank eases more currency controls

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will allow banks from designated "unfriendly countries" to trade one foreign currency for another on the Russian forex markets, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The central bank also abolished a 30% limit on advance payments to non-residents on import contracts for some services - part of sweeping currency controls introduced after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering a raft of Western sanctions.

