Russia's c.bank to offer up to $2.6 bln at April 19 repo auctions

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday it would hold a one-year and one-month repo auction on April 19, offering 100 billion roubles ($1.30 billion) at each of the two auctions.

Repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions are designed to increase banks' capacity to manage their liquidity. Liquidity at such actions became more affordable after the central bank slashed its key rate to a record low of 4.25% last year. Last month, the bank surprised analysts with a 25-basis-point hike.

($1 = 76.8900 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.