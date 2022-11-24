Russia's business climate improves as companies adapt to mobilisation -c.bank

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday that its business climate index recovered in November from an October low, as companies managed to adapt to the shock of Russia's partial mobilisation for its military campaign in Ukraine.

"Despite the persistent shortage of skilled workers and high economic uncertainty, in November many companies were more optimistic than in October, when evaluating the short-term outlook for production and demand changes," the central bank said.

"Companies' adaptation to the consequences of partial mobilisation was also reflected in the improved assessments of the current business climate in most types of economic activity."

Russian companies took a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions that followed Russia's move to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The economy has showed signs of relative recovery since initially dire forecasts, but is still set to contract this year.

