News & Insights

Commodities

Russia's Black Sea ports working as weather permits - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 04, 2023 — 04:11 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Black Sea ports are working on Monday as weather conditions permit, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement, after storms caused considerable disruption to loadings of crude in recent days.

The Black Sea terminals have been working intermittently since the end of last month due to the adverse weather conditions that have disrupted up to 2 million barrels per day of Russian and Kazakh oil export shipments.

"The seaports of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea basin, as well as the Kerch ferry crossing, operate according to actual weather conditions, taking into account restrictions in accordance with ship documents and mandatory regulations in the relevant seaports," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.