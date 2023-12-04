Russia's Black Sea ports working as weather permits - ministry

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Black Sea ports are working on Monday as weather conditions permit, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement, after storms caused considerable disruption to loadings of crude in recent days.

The Black Sea terminals have been working intermittently since the end of last month due to the adverse weather conditions that have disrupted up to 2 million barrels per day of Russian and Kazakh oil export shipments.

"The seaports of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea basin, as well as the Kerch ferry crossing, operate according to actual weather conditions, taking into account restrictions in accordance with ship documents and mandatory regulations in the relevant seaports," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

