Russia's battered rouble firms past 80 vs dollar with an eye on U.S. election

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Tuesday, moving away from the previous days lows but still under pressure from U.S. election uncertainty and fears about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rouble became one of the worst-performing currencies against the greenback, having lost around 22% of its value year-to-date amid a slide in oil prices, the coronavirus crisis and Russia-specific geopolitical risks.

The rouble gained 1% on the day to 79.73 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX as of 0924 GMT, stepping away from Monday's levels of 80.95 that were last seen in late March.

"Given the rouble's excessive depreciation in recent days and amid the improved external backdrop, we think a recovery to 79.5 is likely today," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

Against the euro, the rouble added 0.6% to 93.21 EURRUBTN=MCX, hovering near 94.1425, its weakest since late 2014, a level also touched on Monday. It traded around 70 in early 2020 before the coronavirus crisis hit Russia and oil prices fell.

The U.S. vote is in the spotlight. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden made their last push for votes in battleground states before Tuesday's vote, as their campaigns prepared for post-election disputes.

"The unknown variable – Biden or Trump – is testing the risk trade," BCS Brokerage said. "If the former, a correction is not unlikely; if the latter, a rally is not unlikely. Against these scenarios, volatility will surely be operative until the final tally is in – and that is expected to be a protracted period of time, given the mail in ballots need be counted."

Moves in the rouble are exacerbated by globally higher risk aversion as well as by some players' intention to minimise risks with the Moscow Exchange closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

Russian stock indexes were up, steered by Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, that was up 1% at $39.95 a barrel. O/R

After hitting its lowest level since April, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 2.6% to 1,097.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.4% higher at 2,776.7 points.

