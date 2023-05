May 19 (Reuters) - The base price for calculating Russia's wheat export duty will rise to 17,000 roubles ($218.73) from 15,000 roubles per tonne, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev as saying on Friday.

($1 = 77.7205 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

