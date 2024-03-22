News & Insights

Russia's Baltic port oil exports for April 1-6 stable m/m, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

March 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russian Urals oil loadings have been set at 1.4 million metric tons during April 1-6, unchanged from March 1-6, according to two trading sources citing the preliminary schedule.

Urals oil loading plans for the full month of April have yet to emerge, traders said.

Traders have different estimates for Russian oil loadings from the state's western outlets in April as agreed OPEC+ cuts may balance unplanned refinery outages.

Russian oil refining capacity shut down in the wake of Ukrainian drone attacks in the first quarter amounts to about 4.6 million tons (370,500 barrels per day), or some 7% of the total, Reuters calculations show, on top of maintenance related to other causes.

Russia will cut its oil output and exports by an additional 471,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, in coordination with some OPEC+ participating countries.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.