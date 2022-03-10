Russia's Avtovaz to partially reopen car assembly plants next week

March 10 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest carmaker, Avtovaz AVAZI_p.MM, will partially resume operations at its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants from March 16 despite a persistent shortage of components, it said on Thursday, because it wants to protect the incomes of its staff in Russia.

Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault RENA.PA, stopped its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants for a couple of days this month as it grapples with a crisis in supplies of electronic components.

The partial resumption of production comes amid the "ongoing crisis in electronic components supplies and in order to prevent a significant decrease in the level of income of the company's staff," Avtovaz said in a statement.

The company would separately announce a work schedule for the period after March 18, it said.

Renault, which returned to profit in 2021 after two years of losses, is among Western companies most exposed to Russia, where it makes 8% of its core earnings, according to Citibank.

The French carmaker suspended some operations at its own car assembly plant in Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine due to logistics bottlenecks that have caused component shortages.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton)

