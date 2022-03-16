Russia's Avtovaz brings forward corporate vacation to counter shortages

March 16 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest carmaker, Avtovaz AVAZ.MM, said on Wednesday it would bring forward its corporate vacation in order to stockpile more electronic components, ensuring more stable operation at its Russian plants.

The corporate vacation will run from April 4 to April 24, instead of the original schedule of July 25 to August 14, the company said.

Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault RENA.PA, halted operations at its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants for a few days this month to deal with a shortage in supplies of electronic components.

