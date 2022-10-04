Russia's AvtoVAZ: Lada sales up 20.1% year-on-year in September

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's AvtoVAZ recorded a 20.1% jump in sales of its flagship Lada cars in September compared to the same month last year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia's AvtoVAZ AVAZI_p.MM recorded a 20.1% jump in sales of its flagship Lada cars in September compared to the same month last year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia's automobile industry has been hit hard by Western sanctions this year, with many factories suspending production for weeks as they scrambled to source new parts and re-establish supply chains, or adjust the specifications of their models.

But at the same time, many Western carmakers have stopped manufacturing or selling vehicles in Russia, in response to Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

The company said it had sold a total of 20,641 Lada vehicles in September, up 14.1% from August.

AvtoVAZ President Maxim Sokolov said the company was doing "everything possible" to continue production in an "uninterrupted mode".

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters