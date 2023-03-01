Russia's Avilon to buy Volkswagen's Kaluga factory - RBC news site

March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Avilon autodealer group is to buy Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE last Russian factory at Kaluga, business news site RBC reported on Wednesday, citing two unidentified sources.

RBC reported that one of the sources said the deal was already agreed, and would be finalised on March 3.

Avilon and Volkswagen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Volkswagen opened the Kaluga factory, southwest of Moscow, in 2007, and its capacity is 225,000 vehicles a year. The plant has been furloughed since March 2022, when sanctions imposed by Western countries over the conflict in Ukraine saw supply chains break down.

A string of Western car brands have quit the Russian market in the year since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, either suspending production or selling their assets in the country to local buyers.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)

