Russia's Arctic to produce 64 mln T of LNG by 2030 -Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Arctic will produce 64 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year by 2030, President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday.

He said integrating gas pipelines in Russia's east and west would make its gas trade more flexible, as Moscow redirects ever more energy exports to eastern partners and away from the West.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

