News & Insights

US Markets

Russia's Arctic to produce 64 mln T of LNG by 2030 -Putin

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

September 12, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Arctic will produce 64 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year by 2030, President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday.

He said integrating gas pipelines in Russia's east and west would make its gas trade more flexible, as Moscow redirects ever more energy exports to eastern partners and away from the West.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.