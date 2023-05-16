Russia's Arctic LNG 2 will use Chinese equipment for power generation - Novatek

Recasts with Novatek's documents

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Novatek NVTK.MM plans to build a gas turbine power station for the future Arctic LNG 2 plant using equipment from China's Wison and Harbin Guanghan Gas Turbine Co. Ltd, according to Novatek.

The company said in documents, provided for public hearings on the environmental impact, that the power station will have 1,500 megawatt capacity.

The Arctic LNG 2 project was left without turbines for gas liquefaction and power supply after Baker HughesBKR.O withdrew from it last year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kommersant daily reported that Harbin Guanghan Gas Turbine may provide turbines for Arctic LNG 2, citing market sources.

According to Novatek's documents, a gas turbine unit CGT30, provided by Harbin Guanghan Gas Turbine, will be used for power generation in the project.

Harbin Guanghan Gas Turbine Co could not immediately be reached for comment.

Arctic LNG 2 is due to start production at its first line by the end of this year. Total capacity of the three planned lines is put at 19.8 million tonnes of liquefied gas per year.

The shareholders of Arctic LNG 2 are Novatek (60%), energy major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA (10%), China's CNPC (10%) and CNOOC 0883.HK (10%), as well as Japan Arctic LNG (10%), a consortium of Mitsui & Co, Ltd. 8031.T and JOGMEC.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Aizhu Chen in Singapore; editing by Barbara Lewis, Alexandra Hudson)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.