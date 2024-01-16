Russia's Arctic LNG 2 to ship first tanker this month, sources say

MOSCOW/LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project is set to load its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker for Asia at the end of January, two industry sources said on Tuesday, despite disruptive U.S. sanctions.

The majority stakeholder in the project, Novatek NVTK.MM, did not reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Marwa Rashad in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)

