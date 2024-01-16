News & Insights

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 to ship first tanker this month, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 16, 2024 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin and Marwa Rashad for Reuters ->

MOSCOW/LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project is set to load its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker for Asia at the end of January, two industry sources said on Tuesday, despite disruptive U.S. sanctions.

The majority stakeholder in the project, Novatek NVTK.MM, did not reply to a request for comment.

