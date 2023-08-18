Russia's Arctic-2 LNG set to start production during 2023, CNOOC says

Adds quote from CFO in paragraph 3

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Arctic-2 LNG project, in which China's CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK holds a 10% stake, is proceeding as planned with first phase to start operation during this year, senior company executives said on Friday.

Arctic-2 is led by Russian firm Novatek NVTK.MM which holds a 60% stake. Other shareholders include French energy major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, China's CNPC and Japan Arctic LNG - a consortium of Mitsui & Co, Ltd. 8031.T and JOGMEC - each holding 10% stake.

"So far all the partners...have been financing the project as per normal. None is delaying in funding it. The project is thus proceeding as planned," chief financial officer Xie Weizhi told an earnings briefing in Hong Kong that was also live streamed.

The remark is in line with earlier Chinese state energy companies' positions to proceed with existing projects in Russia but refrain from pledging fresh investments.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Toby Chopra)

