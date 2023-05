MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia's seaborne oil product exports fell in April by 5% month-on-month on a daily basis, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.

Volumes decreased to 11.383 million tonnes from 12.374 million in March.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra)

