Russia's April gas exports to Europe up 7.5% from March, calculations show

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

May 02, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Daily pipeline gas exports to Europe by Kremlin-controlled Gazprom GAZP.MM in April rose by about 7.5% from March, mostly thanks to an increase in transit via Turkey, Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.

The calculations, based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom's daily reports on its transit via Ukraine, showed that average daily pipeline exports of Russian gas to Europe increased to 75.6 million cubic metres (mcm) from 70.3 mcm in March.

Total Gazprom gas supplies via Ukraine and a line of the TurkStream pipeline was about 2.27 billion cubic metres (bcm) in April, calculations show. Gazprom gas supplies to Europe total about 8.14 bcm since the start of the year.

Gazprom, which has stopped publishing its own export statistics, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

