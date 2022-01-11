Russia's Antipinsky refinery to reduce production in Jan after fire -sources

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Antipinsky oil refinery, Russia's largest independent oil-processing plant, plans to reduce its output in January following a fire at its delayed coking unit (DCU) earlier this month, three industry sources said.

The fire broke out at the Antipinsky refinery in Tyumen region on Jan. 4, impacting its DCU most.

The DCU was shut following the fire and it was not clear when the unit would be restarted, the sources said.

As a result of the fire, the refinery will reduce its oil processing in January from December by about 100,000 tonnes to 470,000, the sources said.

Antipinsky plant will also reduce production of diesel by some 60,000 tonnes and naphtha by approximately 35,000 tonnes, the sources said.

Antipinsky's press office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The refinery is owned by Rusinvest and has a capacity of 7.5 million tonnes per year.

It exports diesel via Primorsk and naphtha via Ust-Luga port and sells its oil products to international trading firms.

(Reporting by Maxim Nazarov, Olga Yagova; editing by Jason Neely)

((Olga.Yagova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.