Russia's Antipinsky refinery starts fuel oil loadings for Estonia

April 18 (Reuters) - Antipinsky refinery, Russia's largest privately owned oil processing plant, has started fuel oil loadings to Estonia, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday.

European Union sanctions against Russia do not include purchases of Russian oil products.

Some 9,000 tonnes of fuel oil have been loaded for further supplies to the Estonian port of Muuga since the start of April, the data showed.

According to industry sources and Refinitiv Eikon data, the Antipinsky refinery, controlled by Rusinvest, plans to load up to 120,000 tonnes of oil products to Estonia.

That includes an agreed 90,000 tonnes of fuel oil and 30,000 tonnes of gas condensate distillates that the refinery will deliver via railway to Muuga.

Russian Railways declined to comment, while Rusinvest did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Ports in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia have continued to handle Russian oil products. These outlets are attractive to traders because of their large reservoirs that allow them to store fuel and improve exports margins.

Antipinsky refinery had to resume production of fuel oil in January following a fire at its delayed coker unit.

(Reporting by Reuters)

