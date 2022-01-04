Russia's Antipinsky refinery caught fire on Tuesday - agencies

Antipinsky oil refinery, Russia's largest independent oil-processing plant, caught fire on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported, citing the local Emergency Ministry.

One of its heating oil refining units caught fire, Interfax news agency reported, citing an unnamed source at the plant.

