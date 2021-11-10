Russia's annual inflation slows from highest since early 2016

Consumer inflation in Russia slowed to an annual rate of 8.07% as of Nov. 8, heading away from its highest level seen since early 2016 after a series of rate hikes by the central bank, data from the economy ministry showed on Wednesday.

A week earlier, the annual inflation rate was at 8.14%, well above the central bank's key rate of 7.5% and Russia's inflation target of 4%.

The central bank sees year-end inflation at 7.4-7.9% and is widely expected to raise the cost of borrowing again at its next board meeting on Dec. 17.

