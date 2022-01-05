Russia's Amur gas plant says a unit caught fire

MOSCOW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Gazprom GAZP.MM-owned Amur gas processing plant in Russia's Far East said on Wednesday one of its units caught fire, which was put out.

The plant said on social media that no one was injured due to the incident.

Gas supply to the Amur refinery, a key part of gas supply chain to China, was suspended in October after another fire hit the plant.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

