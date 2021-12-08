Russia's Amur gas chemical complex secures $9.1 bln in financing by 2035

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Amur Gas Chemical Complex has secured $9.1 billion in loans maturing in 2035, Sibur which co-owns the plant along with China's Sinopec said in a statement on Wednesday.

The credit facilities are provided by international banks under coverage from Italian SACE and German Euler Hermes export credit agencies, as well as from Chinese and Russian banks.

Export agencies-backed credit facility to amount $2.6 billion and Russian and Chinese banks to provide the remaining $6.5 billion, respectively, Sibur said.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Louise Heavens)

