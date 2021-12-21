ALRS

Russia's Alrosa ups 2022 output forecast to 34-35 mln carats -Ifax

Contributor
Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian diamond producer Alrosa has raised it 2022 production forecast to 34-35 million from 33-34 million carats, the Interfax news agency cited the company as saying on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM has raised it 2022 production forecast to 34-35 million from 33-34 million carats, the Interfax news agency cited the company as saying on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALRS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More