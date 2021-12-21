Russia's Alrosa ups 2022 output forecast to 34-35 mln carats -Ifax

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM has raised it 2022 production forecast to 34-35 million from 33-34 million carats, the Interfax news agency cited the company as saying on Tuesday.

