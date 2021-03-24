ALRS

Russia's Alrosa to extend diamond supply contracts through second quarter

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM has decided to extend its long-term supply contracts for rough diamonds through the second quarter of this year after a pandemic-related pause to operations, it said on Wednesday.

"Limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 suspended the regular diamond trade for several months," the company said in a statement. "In these circumstances, Alrosa has decided to extend its existing contracts."

