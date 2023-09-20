Russia's Alrosa suspends diamond allocations for Sept-Oct - India's trade body

Adds comments from GJEPC's chair, context on falling exports

NEW DELHI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa has suspended rough diamond allocations for September and October after a request from India's leading trade body, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), GJEPC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sanctions-hit Alrosa ALRS.MM declined to comment.

The move aims to avert a supply glut in theglobal marketand aid diamond prices amid weak demand, GJEPC Chair Vipul Shah told Reuters. The trade body had reached out to several global mining companies earlier this month to raise concerns on issues impacting diamond trade, he added.

India's gems and jewellery exports fell nearly 4.4% by value between April to August this year to $12.4 billion against a comparable period last year, according to government data released last week.

