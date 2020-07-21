Russia's Alrosa starts diamond prospecting in Zimbabwe through JV with ZDCD

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM on Tuesday said it had started prospecting and preliminary exploration works for primary diamond deposits in Zimbabwe in a joint venutre with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

"Following the signing of a joint venture agreement with ZCDC to develop diamond deposits in Zimbabwe in December 2019, we are progressing well towards the initiation of the full-scale prospecting works this year," said Alrosa's deputy CEO Vladimir Marchenko.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.