Russia's Alrosa sees diamond output at 34-35 mln carats in 2022, 2023 - Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM sees its annual production at 34-35 million carats this year, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing CEO Sergei Ivanov.

Ivanov added that he expected the company to record similar production levels in 2023.

