Russia's Alrosa sees diamond output at 34-35 mln carats in 2022, 2023 - Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM sees its annual production at 34-35 million carats this year, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing CEO Sergei Ivanov.

Ivanov added that he expected the company to record similar production levels in 2023.

(Reporting by Reuters)

